More stops on the Yellow Brick Road: Elton expands tour

Matt BaronAs if Elton John’s three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour wasn’t long enough, he’s now added a new series of dates due to overwhelming demand. The first 60 shows that were put on sale quickly sold out.

Elton’s new shows include second dates added in cities like Boston, Brooklyn, NY and Sunrise, FL, as well as stops in new areas, such as Long Island, NY. Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public February 16 at 10 a.m. local time via EltonJohn.com. American Express Card members can buy tickets starting February 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

- Advertisement -

VIP packages also go on sale February 8 at 10 a.m., and those include goodies like backstage tours, custom merchandise and on-stage photo ops with Elton’s piano.

Even more dates are expected to be added to Elton’s final tour, which begins this September 8 in Allentown, PA.

Here are the new dates:

2018

10/9 — Long Island, NY, NYCB LIVE/home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/6 — Boston, MA, TD Garden – 2nd show added

2019

2/15 — Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

2/16 — Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

2/21 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

2/22 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

3/2 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/9 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center – 2nd show added

3/12 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

3/13 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

3/15 — Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

3/16 — Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center – 2nd show added

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.