More of these nights: The Eagles extend 2018 North American tour into October

By Andrea Dresdale

Myriam SantosThe Eagles continue to add dates to their already lengthy 2018 North American tour, which now extends through an October 20 performance in Cleveland.

Among the other new concerts the band has announced: September 12 and 14 at The Forum in Inglewood, California; a September 18 show in Sacramento, California; an October 6 gig in Hartford, Connecticut; and an October 18 visit to Milwaukee.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for all six of the concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets for American Express Card members will be available starting this Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. Visit Eagles.com for more details.

The Eagles’ trek, which kicks off March 12 in Indianapolis, now features 47 shows. As previously reported, the band will be joined by various guest artists on select dates, including Jimmy Buffett, James Taylor, The Doobie Brothers and country stars Chris Stapleton and Zac Brown Band.

Here are all of The Eagles’ confirmed 2018 tour dates:

3/12 — Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/14 — Chicago, IL, United Center

3/15 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

3/18 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

3/19 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

3/21 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

3/23 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/24 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

4/8 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

4/10 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

4/11 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

4/14 — Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

4/16 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

4/17 — Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

4/19 — Birmingham, AL, BJCC Arena

4/21 — Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett)

5/3 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/5 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

5/8 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

5/10 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Rogers Arena

5/11 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Rogers Arena

5/14 — Calgary, AB, Canada, Scotiabank Saddledome

5/15 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place

5/17 — Regina, SK, Canada, Mosaic Stadium

6/15 — Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park (with Chris Stapleton)

6/17 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

6/20 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

6/23 — Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

6/28 — Denver, CO, Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

6/30 — Minneapolis, MN, Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett)

7/14 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

7/15 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

7/17 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

7/20 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/21 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

7/24 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

7/26 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park (with James Taylor)

7/28 — Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor)

9/8 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/12 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum+

9/14 — Inglewood, CA, The Forum+

9/18 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center+

9/20 — San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park (with Zac Brown Band)

9/22 — San Diego, CA, PETCO Park (with Zac Brown Band and The Doobie Brothers)

10/6 — Hartford, CT, XL Center+

10/18 — Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center+

10/20 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena+

+ = newly added date.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments