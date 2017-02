It takes a certain kind of person to land a Navy fighter jet on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the darkness. The execution must be perfect. When you are on a mission like this, knowing you have a hometown and a family who loves you, is a comfort. In this case, the town is Montesano and […]

The post Montesano’s Joel Bialkowsky Flies High on His Way Home appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments