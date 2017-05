The Montesano High School fastpitch team got to watch La Center celebrate and hoist a trophy at their expense not just once, but twice last season. Behind an overpowering pitching performance from junior Samantha Stanfield and some big hits from sophomore Lindsay Pace, the roles were reversed in the 1A Southwest District 4 championship as […]

The post Montesano Fastpitch Advances to State for 20th Consecutive Season appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments