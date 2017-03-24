Montesano City Council Seeks Candidates for Open Seat

The City of Montesano has a vacant City Council position. Former City Council Member Chris Hutchings resigned his Council Position at the February 28, 2017 City Council Meeting. Chris had been a Council Member for eight years.

The Montesano City Council is formally requesting citizens interested in filling the vacant Council position to submit a letter of interest along with a current resume to the Chief Financial Officer Doug Streeter, City of Montesano, 112 North Main, Montesano, WA 98563 by April 28th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Interested citizens must be qualified to be elected to the position. They must have resided within the Montesano corporate limits for at least one year and be a registered voter at the time of commencement of the selection process.

The person selected for the Council Position will serve until the November general election. Council members are committed to meet for full Council meetings, workshops or committee meetings for the second and fourth Tuesdays, workshops and special meeting nights are sometimes required.

A Council member in Montesano receives a monthly salary of $200.00 without regard to the number of meetings or time required. There are a total of seven City Council positions in Montesano. Current Council Members are: Tyler Trimble, Dan Wood, Nikki King, Ian Cope, Dave Skaramuca and Antony Chung.

For complete information about City Council, Departments, Staff and services visit the City of Montesano website at www.montesano.city.

