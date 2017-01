Submitted by The Port of Grays Harbor The Port of Grays Harbor is pleased to announce Molly Bold will be joining the senior management team as the new Westport Business Manager. Over the past three years, Ms. Bold has successfully established and actively led local non- profit, WEFish. Prior to her work with WEFish, Ms. […]

The post Molly Bold Selected as New Westport Marina District Business Manager appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments