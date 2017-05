Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife State shellfish managers have closed Mocrocks beach to razor clam digging due to elevated marine toxin levels, bringing Washington’s razor clam season to an end, reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. An initial toxin test last week indicated clams at Mocrocks were safe to eat, a second […]

