Missing Rochester Woman Found in Car Wreck Off of US Highway 12

The Washington State Patrol is reporting a medical event is to blame for an accident that sent a woman’s car down an embankment on US Highway 12 North of Oakville Sunday afternoon. Her 1993 Chevy Lumina drove off the eastbound shoulder and was discovered near milepost 33 around 1:33 pm.

Trooper Megargle said the car struck two trees 30 feet down an embankment and was found perpendicular to 12 facing the highway. The driver, 70-year-old Sharon Lee Leaming had been reported missing out of Rochester on Tuesday.

Leaming was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

