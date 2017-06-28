Mining Company BHP Billiton Eyes Port of Grays Harbor For Export Facility

A new company is checking out the Port of Grays Harbor for a possible potash export business. However, BHP Billiton is also coming out of a 7-year relationship that failed to produce that site at the Port of Vancouver.

Gary Nelson, Executive Director at the Port of Grays Harbor said we are in the running. “We believe we are one of two finalist sites that they’re looking at.”

The Australian mining giant has been talking with local stakeholders about the potential for a large export facility at Terminal 3 in Hoquiam. City Administrator Brian Shay said, “They have a public outreach team. They’ve been in the community meeting with the city, the mayor, myself, all of the department heads at one time, several folks from the environmental community, the tribe, other stakeholders.”

Shay said the company is approaching a site here similar to what he saw when the company Imperium Renewables, now REG, began to build in Grays Harbor. “They’re getting lots of valuable feedback, they’re being open and honest about what they want to do what their intentions are.”

Shay said he’s heard numbers from 300 to 330 million to construct the export facility. He estimated the city could see about half a million in permit fees to build it, and once complete the B&O fees could be around the same amount annually. “It’s almost a revenue replacement to what the paper mill was to the city.”

Pot ash is a potassium-based commodity used as a fertilizer. The company says their Jansen Potash Project in Saskatchewan, Canada is one of the best undeveloped potash resources in the world. An outlook statement on their website says that “We have made significant progress on the development of the shafts as part of our phased approach to increase optionality and reduce risk. We could seek Board approval for an initial 4 million tonnes per annum stage as early as June 2018, with possible first production from FY2023”

BHP Billiton, with corporate offices in both London and Melbourne, Australia, is considered the world’s largest mining company. They have been trying to export from the Port of Vancouver since 2010, however after a 5-year exclusivity deal expired on the property the port leased it and is now offering a different site to the potential exporter.

Shay said that if the company chooses Grays Harbor, the City of Hoquiam should start seeing applications as early as September.

Comments