Mimi's Memoir: Mariah Carey's planning to tell even more of her story

ABC/Heidi GutmanNow that Mariah Carey has revealed that she suffers from bipolar II disorder, she’s ready to spill even more secrets about her incredible life. Acording to Page Six, a rep for the Grammy-winning star has confirmed that she’s writing her memoirs.
A source tells Page Six that Mariah is now “looking inward” and feels free now that she’s told People magazine all about her diagnosis and treatment.
“There were very few people in her circle who knew,” dishes the source. “It was a very personal decision for her. She’s been on and off medication since she was diagnosed [in 2001].”
The source continues, “There was a small group of people who really cared for her, personally. They gradually left. There were a lot of issues…It was very, very bad.”
Another source tells Page Six, “At a certain point, the truth will set you free…when you have people that you were close with, like Whitney [Houston] and Prince, at a certain point, you look inward and come to terms with whatever demons you have.”
Mariah is currently working on her 15th studio album, dating dancer Bryan Tanaka and co-parenting her twins, Monroe and Morocco, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.
