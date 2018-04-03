Mike Folkers selected as Director of Finance and Administration at Port of Grays Harbor

The Port of Grays Harbor is pleased to announce that Mike Folkers will be joining the senior management team as the new Director of Finance and Administration, replacing current Director of Finance Mary Nelson who will be retiring in June after 23 years with the Port.

Most recently serving as the City of Aberdeen’s Finance Director, Mr. Folkers brings nearly two decades of experience demonstrating a strong fiscal record and a solid accounting background. Mike has effectively led municipal finance departments in Ocean Shores, Hoquiam and Aberdeen overseeing the development of budgets, accounting functions, financial reporting and administrative duties.

“Mr. Folkers’ proven leadership and knowledge in the field will be an asset to the Port’s management team,” explained Executive Director Gary Nelson. “We look forward to having him on the team and continuing the strong legacy of fiscal responsibility Ms. Nelson and her department have established over the past 23 years.”

Mr. Folkers holds a Masters of Business Administration from Washington State University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering from the University of Washington. In addition, he has received the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award each year for the past 16 years, received the Certified Government Financial Manager designation in 2016, and was appointed to the Washington State Auditor’s Local Government Advisory Committee in 2017.

“We are confident Mr. Folkers’ experience and skills will be an excellent fit for ensuring the legacy established during Mary Nelson’s tenure of prudent, judicious and transparent management of the public assets entrusted to the Port for the betterment of the community,” shared Port Commission Secretary-Treasurer Jack Thompson. “Mike is well prepared to assist our Port management team in navigating future challenges and opportunities.”

Mr. Folkers will begin his position with the Port on April 16th.

Founded in 1911, the Port of Grays Harbor is one of Washington State’s oldest port districts and Washington’s only deep-water port located directly on the Pacific Ocean. The Port of Grays Harbor operates 4 deep-water marine terminals, the Westport Marina, Bowerman Airport, Grays Harbor ship assist services, numerous public waterfront access facilities, in addition to industrial and business parks throughout the County. The addition of Satsop Business Park increased the Port’s properties to more than 1,000 acres of industrial properties and an additional 1,200 acres of sustainably managed forestland. Strategically located midway between Seattle and Portland and less than 1 ½ hours from open sea, the Port of Grays Harbor provides businesses a diverse portfolio of facilities. More information on the Port of Grays Harbor’s facilities and operations is available at portofgraysharbor.com or satsop.com.

