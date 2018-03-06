Michelle Obama has dance party with two-year-old admirer; soundtrack by Taylor Swift

Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesA few days ago, a photo of a two-year-old girl staring at Michelle Obama’s official portrait in Washington, D.C.’s National Gallery went viral. According to her mom, the girl, Parker Curry, was in awe of the portrait, and believed that Mrs. Obama was “a queen.” Well, on Tuesday, the toddler met Her Highness.

Mrs. Obama shared a video of herself with Parker, dancing to Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake It Off.” The former first lady wrote, “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

- Advertisement -

According to Billboard, Taylor “liked” the video.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.