Michelle Branch and fiance Patrick Carney expecting a baby

C Flanigan/Getty ImagesMichelle Branch is putting the proverbial baby carriage before marriage: she and her fiance, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are expecting their first child together.

On Instagram, Michelle posted an ultrasound video of the unborn child, and wrote, “Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise. Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!“

- Advertisement -

Michelle is also mom to 12-year-old daughter Owen, whose father is Michelle’s ex-husband, Teddy Landau. When the two do wed, it’ll be her second marriage, and his third.

Michelle and Patrick got engaged last year on Michelle’s 34th birthday. He was her main musical collaborator on her 2017 album, Hopeless Romantic, her first new album in 14 years.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.