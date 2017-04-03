Michael Jackson’s son Prince pays tribute to King of Pop with new tattoo

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaPrince Jackson is honoring the memory of his late father Michael Jackson with a new tattoo on his right leg.

“Thanks @dermagraphink (tattoo artist Justin Lewis) for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo,” Prince wrote on Instagram, along with a video clip.

The tattoo depicts Michael Jackson in a dance pose, wearing a red shirt, brown pants, and a brown and red fedora. His legs are crossed, and his arms, attached to wings, are extended high in the air.

20-year-old Prince is Michael Jackson’s eldest son.

Lewis also shared the video, commenting: “I had so much fun @princejackson. I am so pleased that I made your day braddah.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments