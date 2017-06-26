Michael Jackson remembered by family on 8th anniversary of his death

Tim Whitby/Getty ImagesIt was eight years ago Sunday that Michael Jackson died at 50 at his home in Los Angeles.

The King of Pop, known for creating timeless music across multiple genres, died on June 25, 2009, after going into cardiac arrest.

Surviving members of Jackson’s famous family marked the occasion by remembering him during live performances and on social media.

The Jacksons — the singing group started with Michael Jackson back in 1964 — performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday.

On stage, his brothers dedicated two of their hit songs to him — “I’ll Be There” and “Gone Too Soon.”

Jermaine Jackson also took to Twitter before the performance to remember his younger brother in his own way.

“We’ll be 4 brothers on stage joined by Michael in spirit,” he wrote. “Through the music we made together, we find comfort in memories, esp this weekend.”

And Michael Jackson’s official Facebook page, run by his estate, remembered the music legend in a lengthy message.

“While our hearts remain heavy over the passing of Michael Jackson eight years ago, we take solace in the timelessness of his music and his message,” the note began.

“‘When I create my music, I feel like an instrument of nature,’ Michael once said. ‘I wonder what delight nature must feel when we open our hearts and express our God-given talents,'” the message continued.

“For a planet in desperate need of open hearts and compassionate minds, we continue to seek joy and fulfillment in the music and entertainment he shared with us — and express hope that Michael’s message may someday ‘heal the world,’ as he tirelessly strove to do,” it concluded.

