Michael Buble’s wife on son’s cancer battle: “Thank God the worst is now over”

Iconic/GC ImagesMichael Buble‘s wife Luisana Lopilato has given her first extensive interview since the couple’s son Noah was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Speaking to Argentian talk show host Susan Gimenez [hee MEHN ezz], Luisana said, “Thank God the worst is now over, but this is a long and ongoing process. It’s devastating for any parent to receive the news we did.”

According to Luisana, doctors initially thought that Noah had the mumps, or mono, but further tests revealed something more serious. “When they did the ultrasound, I was told they found something in his belly,” said Luisana. “That day I made the decision to take a flight [to Los Angeles].”

According to Luisana, she couldn’t get Michael on the phone because he was in England, but since they’d always agreed that if they needed medical treatment, they’d go to L.A. — halfway between her home country of Argentina and his home country of Canada — she got on a plane without telling him.

As soon as Michael got the news, she said, he met them in L.A. and they spent the next seven months at Noah’s bedside. During their time in the hospital, she said, costumed superheroes would come by to cheer the boy up.



“These things make you realize that the most important thing is to have faith and to be strong,” said Luisana. “There was no week when I did not go to church….there is not one single night in which I don’t go to bed asking God, ‘Please!’”



In June, Michael made his first public appearance since Noah’s diagnosis, appearing in Ottawa, Canada to receive a prestigious award.

At the ceremony, he said of his family, “There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes, ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough because what I feel is just so much more.”

