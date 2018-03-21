Michael Buble's wife expecting a girl?

Journalist Ariel Wolman tweeted, “The end of the mystery! Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble know the sex of their baby.” He then linked to an article by Teleshow, the entertainment website he runs, which states that Luisana is about five months’ pregnant and is expecting a girl.

Neither Michael nor Luisana have commented on the pregnancy. However, Michael is hosting the Junos — the Canadian version of the Grammys — this Sunday in his home city of Vancouver, so he might mention it while onstage.

Michael has largely been out of the spotlight since 2016, when the couple’s oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer. The boy, now four-and-a-half, is said to be doing much better. They also have a two-year-old son named Elias.

