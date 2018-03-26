Michael Buble's back, but he's been on an emotional "roller-coaster"

“Emotionally, it’s a roller-coaster,” said Michael, who’s expecting his third child with wife Luisana Lopilato. “I think life sort of teaches you these hard lessons sometimes. Part of that lesson is that it allowed me to really have perspective, and to really enjoy more than I ever have in my life. I enjoy the small things.”

- Advertisement -

Four-year-old Noah is said to be doing well since he was initially diagnosed in 2016. Michael and Luisana also have another son, two-year-old Elias. They are rumored to be expecting a girl, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Michael’s next big event is a concert July 7 at Dublin’s massive Croke Park stadium. That will be followed by a July 13 show in London’s Hyde Park, where he’ll be sharing the bill with British girl group Bananarama and one of Michael’s all-time idols, Van Morrison.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.