Michael Buble, Pentatonix nominated for Daytime Emmys

Evaan KherajMichael Buble and Pentatonix aren’t TV stars, but both acts have been nominated for Daytime Emmys.

The Canadian singer and the a cappella quintet are both nominated in the category of Outstanding On-Camera Musical Performance in a Daytime Program. Pentatonix got their nomination for their appearance on Rachael Ray this past December, while Michael received his nod for his appearance on Live with Kelly in October — he was also the show’s co-host that day.

Michael and Pentatonix face competition from the cast of the Broadway show The Color Purple, who performed on NBC’s Today show, as well as the band St. Paul & the Broken Bones and soul singer Charles Bradley, who were both on CBS This Morning Saturday.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will take place April 30. Last year’s winner in this category was Rachel Platten, for her performance of “Fight Song” on ABC’s Good Morning America.

