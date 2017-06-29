Michael Buble makes first public appearance since son’s cancer diagnosis: “I thank you for the love and support that you’ve given me

Evaan KherajAfter going into self-imposed exile last fall following the announcement that his three-year-old son Noah was battling cancer, Michael Buble emerged yesterday in Ottawa, Canada to accept a prestigious award, and to thank everyone for standing by him and his family.

Michael was in Ottawa to receive one of the 2017 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards, along with fellow Canadian stars Michael J. Fox and Martin Short. He told the crowd, “I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives and that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotionally difficult time for my family.”

He added, “I thank you for the love and support that you’ve given me and for the pride I’m filled with every single time I’m able to stand on a stage and say, ‘My name is Michael Steven Buble and I am Canadian.'”

Michael also spoke of his love for his entire family, as well as for his wife Luisana Lopilato and their two children. In addition to three-year-old Noah, the couple has a 17-month-old son, Elias.

“There are no words to describe how I feel about you,” he gushed. “Sometimes, ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough because what I feel is just so much more.”

Michael released his latest album, Nobody But Me, in October. In November, he and Luisana announced they were putting their careers on hold to care for Noah, who’ll be four in August. He has reportedly responded well to treatment and is doing better.

