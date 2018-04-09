Michael Bolton's bringing you to the Motor City...via the movies

While visiting the Motor City to prepare for his album A Tribute to Hitsville USA, Michael became fascinated by the city as a symbol of American success and ingenuity. That led him to create a documentary called Michael Bolton Presents American Dream: Detroit, which will screen in movie theaters nationwide on May 15.

The movie features local legends like Francis Ford Coppola, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and producer Jerry Bruckheimer talking about the city’s golden age, but it also includes a look at how young entrepreneurs are creating a new Detroit.

According to a statement, the film tells “the story of the American Dream…through the eyes of Bolton’s own discovery.”

In addition to the documentary, fans who attend the screenings will enjoy a performance from Michael Bolton & Friends, filmed live from The Grove in Los Angeles.

450 theaters nationwide will host one-night only screenings of Michael Bolton Presents American Dream: Detroit; tickets go on sale April 13 at FathomEvents.com.

