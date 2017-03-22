Michael Bolton to guest-star in “Fresh Off the Boat” season finale

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicFresh off his Netflix Valentine’s Day special, Michael Bolton is now boarding Fresh Off the Boat.

Entertainment Weekly reports the singer will guest-star in the ABC sitcom’s season three finale, which will air in two parts in early May. According to EW, Michael will play himself.

Here’s how Michael fits into the plot: he’s looking for a way to be in Orlando, Florida 183 days out of the year for tax reasons, and he wants to expand his investments, so he reaches out to Louis to see about buying into his cowboy-themed steak restaurant.

In addition to his Netflix special, Michael has also appeared on Glee, Two and a Half Men and, of course, in the SNL digital short “Captain Jack Sparrow.”

