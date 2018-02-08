Melissa Schuman files police report against Nick Carter over alleged sexual assault

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for BALMAINNick Carter‘s rape accuser, Melissa Schuman, has filed a police report against the Backstreet Boys singer.

Melissa, a former member of the girl group Dream, announced the latest development on Twitter. She writes, “I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report”

She thanks the anti-sexual violence organization RAINN for “empowering me to take this step” and uses the hashtags #timesup, #bebrave, #bethechange, and #metoo.

According to the TMZ, the police report was filed Wednesday with the Santa Monica Police Department.

Late last year, Melissa came forward with her story, alleging that Nick raped her in 2002 when she 18 and he was 22. Nick has denied Melissa’s allegations.

In December, Melissa went on Dr. Oz and explained that she decided to come forward now after hearing about the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

However, when she was asked by Dr. Oz what she would say to Nick now, Melissa said, “That I forgive you. That I don’t want anything from you. I wish you only the best. I don’t want your money. I didn’t do this to hurt you or your family. I did this for me, because I needed this healing.”

