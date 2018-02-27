Mel B says Spice Girls have been invited to the Royal Wedding, implies that they'll perform

Robert Voets /Warner Bros. TelevisionEver since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, there’s been speculation as to which stars, if any, would be invited to, or perform at, the Royal Wedding. So far, Ed Sheeran has denied that he’s been asked to sing — but now a member of the Spice Girls is strongly hinting that they’ll be providing some entertainment at the May event.

Appearing on the talk show The Real, Mel B was asked if she knew anyone who’d been invited to the wedding. She nodded and indicated herself, and then, “Well, us five Spice Girls are.”

- Advertisement -

When asked directly by co-host Loni Love, “So they invited all the Spice Girls to the Royal Wedding?” Mel said “Yes.”

Then Love asked if the group would be performing at the reception. Instead of answering, Mel acted put upon, and said, “Ugh, this is where I’m just, like….” But before she could go on, the hosts started screaming, cheering and dancing, taking that as a “yes.”

“She didn’t say it! But we did!” they yelled. To which Mel responded, “I need to get off. I’m gonna be fired. I’m gonna be fired!”

“Let’s not talk about it anymore! Let’s pretend that I never said that!” she added.

It’s important to note that the Spice Girls’ attendance or participation at the wedding has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.