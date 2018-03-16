Meghan Trainor's dying to have *this* star sing at her upcoming wedding

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Miller / BuzzFeedWhen Meghan Trainor ties the knot with her fiance, Daryl Sabara, she’ll probably be too busy to actually perform at the reception. Of course, there is another artist she’d absolutely love to have sing at her wedding — but she’s not really sure he’d say yes.

In a video for Buzzfeed where Meghan answers fans’ questions while playing with puppies — yes, you read that right — she was asked, “Which celeb would you die to have sing at your wedding?”

- Advertisement -

“Oh Lord, can they be dead or [do they have to be] alive?” she responded. “I would die to have Frank Sinatra, even though [I] can’t do that one!” When she was unable to come up with a name, she asked Daryl, who was off camera, “Who should sing at our wedding, that won’t?” He said Bruno Mars, which was evidently the right answer.

“Bruno! Bruno, come sing for me! Sing at my wedding!” she begged. “I went to your concert, y’know. It’s, like, the same!”

During the same interview, Meghan also revealed what her upcoming third album will sound like.

“The rest of the album’s gonna be pop! Pop anthems,” she explained. “A lot about love, a lot about happiness, and songs about loving yourself. Every song is like a dance song except one, there’s a beautiful ballad in there.”

As for who inspired her the most while making the record, Meghan said it was actually other artists.

“I listened to a lot of ABBA before this, and O.G. pop, like young Britney Spears,” she revealed, adding, “That’s what I grew up on…’NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, I listened to a lot of that.”

Meghan also revealed that her biggest splurge since finding fame was buying a Tesla, and that the one celebrity who left her starstruck was Adele.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments