Meghan Trainor wants to be like Ed Sheeran: "He gets it"

Meghan Trainor isn’t just a chart-topping artist: she’s also a songwriter whose tunes have been recorded by Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Lopez and country group Rascal Flatts. But she says she’d like her “writing-for-other-artists” side hustle to approach Ed Sheeran proportions.

“Every day I’m trying to [send songs to other artists]. I have a lot of extra songs from this album that are still amazing and still deserve to be heard,” she tells the U.K.’s Official Charts Company. “We need to find homes for them. It breaks my heart. We talk about them, horrifically, like babies. ‘You’re killing off another kid.'”

“I hope everyone sings my songs, that’s my dream, to be like Ed Sheeran, you know?” Meghan adds. Ed’s songs have been recorded by One Direction, James Blunt, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and many other acts.

“I would die to work with him. He gets it. He gets what radio needs, he gets what everyone wants. That’s something I try to do too,” Meghan gushes. “When I heard [Ed’s hit] ‘Perfect,’ at first I thought it was too many words and I couldn’t remember it right away. But after hearing it on the radio over and over, it’s perfectly written, he killed it.”

In fact, Meghan jokes that she may have inspired “Perfect” — in a roundabout way.

“I remember once he came up to me and said something like, ‘Thanks for bringing soulful ballads back to radio,’ because of [my hit] ‘Like I’m Gonna Lose You,'” she recalls. “And now I hear his ballad and I’m thinking, ‘Did I inspire you, Ed Sheeran?'”

She laughs, “I totally didn’t, at all, but maybe he had ‘Perfect’ in his pocket and thought to bring it radio.”

