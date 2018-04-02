Meghan Trainor teams with "Queer Eye"'s Fab Five for custom playlists

By Andrea Dresdale

Epic RecordsThere are “No Excuses”: You’ve got to check out Meghan Trainor’s new custom playlists.

The Grammy-winning star has teamed up with the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye to create playlists that will be released every Monday in April. Each playlist will reflect the expertise of the show’s Fab Five experts — fashion, food, grooming, culture and design — but will also relate to Meghan’s latest single, “No Excuses.”

The #MTQEPlaylist launched today with Jonathan Van Ness, the show’s long-haired grooming expert. His playlist is called “Wake Up N’ Makeup,” and it features “No Excuses,” as well as songs by Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix and even a throwback ’90s tune: “All that She Wants” by Ace of Base.

The new campaign will run through April 30.

