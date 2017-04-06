Meghan Trainor says boyfriend Daryl Sabara is “obsessed” with her body

James WhiteIt seems Meghan Trainor‘s ultimate confidence booster is a good boyfriend. The singer tells Cosmopolitan magazine, in an interview done via text, that her current beau, Daryl Sabara, has dramatically improved her self-esteem.

“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” she admits. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even [‘All About That Bass’] did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”

She says the two went bowling and did karaoke on their first date, and Daryl impressed her with his kissing skills.

“He was the best kisser ever,” she says. “I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was.”

Meghan’s clearly head-over-heels, so it isn’t surprising to learn she’s already written songs about the relationship.

“I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face,” she says. “One is called ‘Marry Me.’”

The two confirmed their relationship last fall.

