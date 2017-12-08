Meghan Trainor says boyfriend Daryl Sabara is helping with her fitness: “He’s changed my entire life”

By Andrea Dresdale

Image Group LA/ABCIf Meghan Trainor is looking happier and healthier these days, it’s probably thanks to her boyfriend, Daryl Sabara.

The singer tells Entertainment Tonight that Daryl has completely overhauled her exercising and eating habits.

“He’s changed my entire life. He cooks for me and taught me how to cook,” she says. “He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally.

Meghan adds, “After my second [vocal] surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, ‘You want to work out?’ and I was like, ‘No, but OK.’ But now I love it. I’m obsessed with it, and I’ve never felt better.”

As for what she does to get in shape, Meghan says she uses the Focus T25 with Shaun T workouts.

“It’s amazing. I bought the DVDs. I’m obsessed with it,” she says.

Beginning January 4, Meghan will be judging Fox’s new singing competition series, The Four: Battle for Stardom.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments