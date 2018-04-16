Meghan Trainor returning for a second season of "The Four"

Brian Bowen Smith / FOXMeghan Trainor has signed on to judge a second season of the Fox music competition show The Four: Battle for Stardom.

Meghan, along with fellow panelists Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled, as well as host Fergie, will return June 7 with an all-new group of competitors. The winner of the first season, Evvie McKinney, is currently recording her first single.

Missing from the judges’ panel for the second season is record executive Charlie Walk, who parted ways with the show last year and left his job as president of Republic Records following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Four was Fox’s highest-rated new unscripted series in nearly four years when it debuted in January.

