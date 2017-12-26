Meghan Trainor engaged to Daryl Sabara: "I’ve never been this happy!"

By Music News Group

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for CirocMeghan Trainor got a special birthday surprise when her boyfriend of one year, Daryl Sabara, proposed. And of course the “Dear Future Husband” singer said yes.

Trainor, who celebrated her 24th birthday Friday, announced the news on social media the same day — just one day after the Spy Kids actor dropped down on one knee.

The emotional moment was all caught on video.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” she wrote in the video’s caption on Instagram. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

Trainor added, “Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again.”

Sabara also shared the special moment on Instagram, using the caption to send another sweet message to his new fiancée.

“Happy birthday to my soulmate,” he wrote. “Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor.”

The two, who were introduced by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz, went public with their relationship in October 2016.

A proposal may have not come as a surprise to Trainor, who told Cosmopolitan magazine back in April that she had written a song called, “Marry Me,” inspired by Sabara.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments