Megan Trainor & Brett Eldredge Collect a “Cold” Christmas #1

Ed Rode/Getty ImagesChristmas is over but music is the gift that keeps on giving. “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” the duet by country star Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor, has just reached #1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

The track is Meghan’s first #1 on this particular chart, though she’s charted eight previous hits on it, including four top 10s. As for Brett, it’s his first #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The song is also #26 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking Meghan’s first appearance over there as an artist. Prior to that, she co-wrote hits for country artists Rascal Flatts and Lauren Alaina.

On the Adult Contemporary chart, there have been more number ones this holiday season than any other in the chart’s 55-year history: a total of three. Meghan and Brett have replaced Train’s “This Christmas” at number one. That song had returned to the #1 spot for a second week after being dethroned by Josh Groban’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

