Meeting This Week Will Review Options to Address Flooding on Wishkah Road

The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority is hosting a workshop to discuss results of the Wishkah Road Comprehensive Flood Study this week.

The report was funded by the flood authority to identify cost-effective options to reduce flooding along the Wishkah road between mileposts 2.2 and 7.6.

Study Area #1 — Baretich Flats (M.P. 2.2).

Study Area #2 — Ellison Dip (M.P. 3.8).

Study Area #3 — Long Swamp (M.P. 5.0).

Study Area #4 — Monarch Creek (M.P. 5.8).

Study Area #5 — Vienna Tracts (M.P. 7.6).

The goal of the project is to benefit residents of Grays Harbor County, particularly those who reside or travel north of Aberdeen on the Wishkah Road, by ensuring (ultimately) the passability of the Wishkah Road, particularly in times of flood emergency.

This meeting will outline the cost/benefit projections of potential flood mitigation projects. The meeting begins at 6 pm on Wednesday at Robert Gray Elementary.

