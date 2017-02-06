Meet the dedicated volunteers helping to shape the future of Morning Star trails

This winter, DNR formed a team of 15 volunteers who will begin meeting monthly to provide recommendations for Morning Star trails planning. We selected members based on their previous experience volunteering and planning, knowledge of our Morning Star conservation area and ability to express a broad range of interests. Reflecting local governments, adjacent land managers and Washington’s outdoor recreation community, the committee reflects the passion of all who enjoy DNR’s Morning Star Natural Resources Conservation Area.

We thank our new committee members, and all who applied, for being willing to dedicate their time and attention to this exciting effort. Meet the team, below:

Marc Bardsley

North Cascades Conservation Council Frances Chiem

Washington Trails Assocation Chris Hagen

YMCA BOLD and GOLD Program Matt Jensen

University of Washington UWild Adventures Program Kathy Johnson

Pilchuck Audubon Society Ken Masel

Washington Trail Blazers Ruth Milner

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Gary Paull

U.S. Forest Service Thom Peters

Alpine Lakes Protection Society Rad Roberts

American Alpine Club, Washington Climbers Coalition, Cascade Climbers Mike Schutt

Snohomish County PUD Julie Sklare

City of Everett Matt Speten

Volunteer Morning Star trail steward Mike Town

Sierra Club, Friends of Wild Sky Holly Zox

Volunteer Morning Star site steward You can see the committee in action at their first committee meeting, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Snohomish County Administrative Building in Everett. Though these are working meetings, the public is always invited to attend. To learn more visit our project web page: www.dnr.wa.gov/MorningStarTrails

