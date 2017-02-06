Meet the dedicated volunteers helping to shape the future of Morning Star trails

This winter, DNR formed a team of 15 volunteers who will begin meeting monthly to provide recommendations for Morning Star trails planning. We selected members based on their previous experience volunteering and planning, knowledge of our Morning Star conservation area and ability to express a broad range of interests. Reflecting local governments, adjacent land managers and Washington’s outdoor recreation community, the committee reflects the passion of all who enjoy DNR’s Morning Star Natural Resources Conservation Area.

We thank our new committee members, and all who applied, for being willing to dedicate their time and attention to this exciting effort. Meet the team, below:

Marc Bardsley
North Cascades Conservation Council

Frances Chiem
Washington Trails Assocation

Chris Hagen
YMCA BOLD and GOLD Program

Matt Jensen
University of Washington UWild Adventures Program

Kathy Johnson
Pilchuck Audubon Society

Ken Masel
Washington Trail Blazers

Ruth Milner
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Gary Paull
U.S. Forest Service

Thom Peters
Alpine Lakes Protection Society

Rad Roberts
American Alpine Club, Washington Climbers Coalition, Cascade Climbers

Mike Schutt
Snohomish County PUD

Julie Sklare
City of Everett

Matt Speten
Volunteer Morning Star trail steward

Mike Town
Sierra Club, Friends of Wild Sky

Holly Zox
Volunteer Morning Star site steward

You can see the committee in action at their first committee meeting, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Snohomish County Administrative Building in Everett. Though these are working meetings, the public is always invited to attend. To learn more visit our project web page: www.dnr.wa.gov/MorningStarTrails

Comments

SHARE