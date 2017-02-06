Meet the dedicated volunteers helping to shape the future of Morning Star trails

This winter, DNR formed a team of 15 volunteers who will begin meeting monthly to provide recommendations for Morning Star trails planning. We selected members based on their previous experience volunteering and planning, knowledge of our Morning Star conservation area and ability to express a broad range of interests. Reflecting local governments, adjacent land managers and Washington’s outdoor recreation community, the committee reflects the passion of all who enjoy DNR’s Morning Star Natural Resources Conservation Area.
We thank our new committee members, and all who applied, for being willing to dedicate their time and attention to this exciting effort. Meet the team, below:
Marc Bardsley
North Cascades Conservation Council
Frances Chiem
Washington Trails Assocation
Chris Hagen
YMCA BOLD and GOLD Program
Matt Jensen
University of Washington UWild Adventures Program
Kathy Johnson
Pilchuck Audubon Society
Ken Masel
Washington Trail Blazers
Ruth Milner
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Gary Paull
U.S. Forest Service
Thom Peters
Alpine Lakes Protection Society
Rad Roberts
American Alpine Club, Washington Climbers Coalition, Cascade Climbers
Mike Schutt
Snohomish County PUD
Julie Sklare
City of Everett
Matt Speten
Volunteer Morning Star trail steward
Mike Town
Sierra Club, Friends of Wild Sky
Holly Zox
Volunteer Morning Star site steward
You can see the committee in action at their first committee meeting, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Snohomish County Administrative Building in Everett. Though these are working meetings, the public is always invited to attend. To learn more visit our project web page: www.dnr.wa.gov/MorningStarTrails