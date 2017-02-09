The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invite the public to participate in a series of informational open houses regarding the proposed alternatives for the restoration of grizzly bears to the North Cascades Ecosystem. The alternatives are described in the draft Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan/Environmental Impact Statement (draft EIS), released by the two agencies on January 13, 2017. The meetings are one part of the public’s opportunity to comment on the draft EIS. https://www.nps.gov/noca/learn/news/media-advisory-additional-information-on-upcoming-open-houses-on-proposed-alternatives-for-north-cascades-grizzly-restoration.htm

Comments