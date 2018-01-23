"Me, I'm trying just to get to second base:" Billy Joel to set records at both Wrigley Field and Fenway Park

Kevin MazurFor a guy who used to be boxer, not a baseball player, Billy Joel sure loves hanging around stadiums.

Billy will perform at Boston’s legendary Fenway Park on August 10, becoming the first artist ever to perform at the historic stadium for five consecutive years.

Tickets for that show go on sale to Citi cardmembers on Saturday, January 27 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, January 30 at 10 p.m. The general public can grab them starting Wednesday, January 31 at 10 a.m. via RedSox.com/BillyJoel.

Billy will also play Chicago’s historic Wrigley Field this year — again, he’s the first artist in history to play there for five consecutive years. He’s the #1 concert draw at the venue, selling over 165,000 tickets over six performances. September 7, 2018 will be his seventh overall appearance there.

Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, January 29 at 10 a.m. via Cubs.com/BillyJoel.

As previously reported, Billy’s 2018 tour schedule also includes stops at Philly’s Citizens Bank Park, and Kansas City, MO’s Kauffman stadium. He also has several concerts scheduled overseas, as well as his regular once-a-month gig at Madison Square Garden.

