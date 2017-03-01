McCleary Man Arrested, Accused of Selling Marijuana to Kids Out of a Limousine

A McCleary man was arrested last month for allegedly selling marijuana to kids out of his limousine.

Steve Shumate with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the McCleary school in late January. School officials had received information that students were using marijuana at a home on Mox Chehalis Road East, and that the adult homeowner was involved.

Deputies spoke with several students between 11 to 14-years-old that admitted to smoking marijuana at the residence and said they were provided the marijuana by the adult homeowner. The Sheriff’s Office assisted McCleary police with the investigation and executed a search warrant with patrol deputies February 4th at the residence on Mox Chehalis Road East. Deputies confiscated several marijuana smoking devices however very little marijuana was found. They also arrested the homeowner, 50-year-old Thomas P. Walker. He was transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail and booked on charges of Distribution of Narcotics to Minors. Shumate said that Walker has since been formally charged with that crime.

During this investigation, deputies also learned that 37-year-old Rian F. Keith from West Elma Hicklin Road outside of McCleary may also be involved. Several of the children said they had purchased marijuana from Keith, out of his white colored limousine.

On Friday, February 24, 2017, deputies and detectives, along with the Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at Rian Keith’s residence. Several items of evidence were confiscated to include marijuana, cash, and smoking devices. Keith was arrested and transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail where he too was booked for Distribution of Narcotics to Minors. Rian Keith has since been formally charged by the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments