May is Wildfire Awareness Month; take steps now to prepare your home for fire season

In a multi-state effort, the governors of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, California, Montana, Utah and South Dakota have proclaimed May as Wildfire Awareness Month. These states, in partnership with numerous fire prevention agencies and organizations, are empowering and encouraging residents to do their part and take steps to reduce the impacts of wildland fire.

This year’s theme, Be Ember Aware, encourages homeowners to take steps to reduce their property’s vulnerability to accidental fire-starts caused by embers. By removing debris from rain gutters and roofs, and from within 5 feet of building foundations, homeowners can improve the odds that their home can survive a wildfire without fire department intervention. During wildfire emergencies in rural areas, firefighters may not be able to reach every home at risk.

During May, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources will provide additional tips and steps that residents can take to prepare their homes for wildfire season.

