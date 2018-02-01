MAX's "Lights Down Low" hits a new high: song goes platinum, "Corden" appearance next week

By Andrea Dresdale

Jade EhlersIt first came out way back in October 2016, and now MAX‘s hit “Lights Down Low” has hit a major milestone: It’s been certified platinum for sales and streams of a million units. Not long ago, MAX told ABC Radio one way his life has changed since the song became a hit: The wedding invitations just keep on coming.

“It’s been incredible, honestly, just seeing what it means to people,” MAX told ABC Radio about “Lights Down Low.” “Like, having couples come up to us and be like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to our wedding in a few months? We’re using it as our song.” That never gets old.”

“That’s the most beautiful thing, having people wanna propose to each other onstage,” he added. “Those are the things that I think will never stop fulfilling us. And the energy has been unreal, so it’s definitely changed my life.”

MAX will make his late-night debut on February 6, performing “Lights Down Low” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He said in a statement, “The greatest achievement of my life was the day my wife said ‘yes’ when I sang [“Lights Down Low”] to her and asked her to marry me. The song being platinum now and being able to perform it on my favorite TV shows is just the most wonderful bonus and honor.”

As for the follow-up to the romantic tune, MAX told ABC Radio, “[I’m] workin’ on it, baby! I’ve been writing the next album for about a year…I’m about 35 songs deep and I wanna do 100. So we’re getting there, I just wanna give everything I can to the listeners.”

