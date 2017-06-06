Matchbox Twenty announces new headlining dates

Kevin Mazur/WireImageMatchbox Twenty and their pals Counting Crows will be kicking off a lengthy tour July 12 called A Brief History of Everything. But separately, Matchbox Twenty has now announced a series of headlining dates for August, September and October.

Friday is the public on-sale dates for these new shows, but fan club members can access tickets today. The dates start August 3 with a show in Tucson, Arizona and end with an October 7 show in Moline, IL. Opening all the dates but one will be Matt Nathanson.

All these tour dates are Rob Thomas and the guys’ way of marking the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. Though the anniversary was technically last year, the band didn’t get a chance to tour in 2016.

The Brief History of Everything tour with Counting Crows wraps up October 1 in Irving, TX. Here are the dates:

8/3 — Tuscon, AZ, Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater

8/11 — Southhaven, MS, Bank Plus Amphitheater

8/18 — Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf

9/19 — Toledo, OH, Toledo Zoo Ampitheater

9/29 — Cedar Park, TX, HEB Center

10/4 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

10/6 — Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Casino

10/7 — Moline, IL, iWireless Center

