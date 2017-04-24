Mason County Sheriff’s Office Says Voyeur Using Social Media to Find Victims

Shelton police are warning of a voyeur who may be using social media to stalk women. A joint press release from Shelton PD and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said that a Shelton woman awoke early Thursday morning to see an unknown man in her bedroom. When she alerted her boyfriend sleeping next to her the suspect fled.

Investigators learned that there may have been other incidents with similar circumstances that were not reported to police. Within hours detectives had learned of six similar incidents in Mason County, over the last several months.

The victims were all women between 17 and 22-years-old, all work in the service industry and are very active on social media, specifically Facebook. They described the man as between 5’ 10” and 6” ft. tall, medium to thin build, dark shaggy hair, wearing dark clothing and a zip up hoodie sweatshirt. The suspect enters through unlocked doors in the early morning hours.

both departments remind residents to follow a few simple safety guidelines:

Lock your doors, especially when you are in for the evening.

Immediately call 911 if there is an intruder in your home.

Call law enforcement when you observe suspicious activity, persons, or vehicles.

Be cautious with your postings on social media, specifically regarding your whereabouts, habits, and place of employment.

If anyone has information call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 360-432- 5103

