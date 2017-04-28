Mason County Home Intruder Suspect That Used Social Media to Track Prey Arrested

A Shelton County man has been arrested in connection with several investigations of a voyeur in the area that broke into homes and watched women sleep. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office reports during this investigation Detectives have been receiving numerous tips and have been following many leads.

Early this week two more victims contacted Shelton Police with information regarding this case. They explained that several years ago they had similar experiences and they knew the intruder. By Wednesday further information had been obtained that linked that suspect to our current cases.

On Thursday, April 27 teams from Shelton Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Pro-Act team contacted the suspect and served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the Phillip’s Lake area of Mason C, unty. Numerous items were discovered in the suspect’s home that linked the suspect to our victims. Property was recovered that was stolen from some of the victim’s homes, this included numerous firearms and undergarments.

It is believed that the suspect took the items from the victim’s homes while they were sleeping. The firearms recovered were from numerous burglaries throughout Mason County. In almost all of the cases the suspect knew the victims through work or social media, and in fact admitted he entered at least one home after reading information the victim posted on social media.

The suspect was arrested and provided statements to the detectives regarding his actions and involvement in our cases. At this time the suspect is in custody at Mason County Jail for a variety of offenses surrounding these burglaries. Detectives are continuing to investigate and contact other possible victims.

The suspect is 22 year old resident of Mason County.

