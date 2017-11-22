Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Jimmy Valentine busk with Jimmy Fallon in NYC on "The Tonight Show"

By Music News Group

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCAdam Levine — along with his Maroon 5 band mate, lead guitarist James Valentine — were surprise guests on Tuesday’s Tonight Show, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a pre-taped segment in which the trio busked in the New York City subway below 30 Rock, where the show is taped.

Levine, Valentine and Fallon — donning fake wigs and beards — kicked off the performance with Queen‘s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” After revealing their true identities, the trio led the crowd of excited onlookers in a singalong to Maroon 5’s 2014 hit, “Sugar.”

Maroon 5’s latest album, Red Pill Blues, is available now.

