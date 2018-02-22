Maroon 5 to serenade legends at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Travis SchneiderThe guys in Maroon 5 are more likely to spend their downtime at the golf course than at a football stadium, but they’ve been tapped to sing for some gridiron legends during this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton, OH.

“We’ve always been huge fans and supporters of the NFL,” the band says in a statement. “It’s a huge honor to be a part of recognizing the greatest players in the game for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.”

- Advertisement -

The band will perform at the annual Concert for Legends, which celebrates this year’s inductees into the Hall of Fame, on August 4. The Class of 2018 includes Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Past performers at the Concert for Legends include Aerosmith, country superstar Tim McGraw and Kid Rock.

The band will be doing double duty on August 4: They have a gig that same night in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.