Maroon 5 to perform “Wait” on "The Voice" next week

By Music News Group

Travis SchneiderAdam Levine‘s Maroon 5 band mates will be joining him on The Voice next week.

The band is set to perform their latest single “Wait” on the show’s live episode Tuesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. That night will also mark the first elimination from the top 12.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, The Voice kicks off themed weeks. The first week’s theme is “Story of the Song,” during which the contestants will reveal the story of what the song they’re performing means to them.

The 12 remaining contestants include Sharane Calister, Rayshun LaMarr and Jackie Verna from Team Adam; Britton Buchanan, Christiana Danielle and Jackie Foster from Team Alicia Keys; Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade from Team Blake Shelton; and Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King and Kaleb Lee from Team Kelly Clarkson.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments