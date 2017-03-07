Maroon 5 to headline Pendleton Whisky Music Fest

Travis SchneiderMaroon 5 has added another festival appearance to their concert schedule.

The band will headline the second annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, also known as Party in Pendleton. It takes place July 15 at the Pendleton Round-Up Stadium in Pendleton, Oregon. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The band already has several festival dates planned. April 29, they’ll play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and on May 26, it’s the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California. September 3, they’ll play JAS Aspen Snowmass Experience in Snowmass, Colorado, and on September 16, they’ll travel to Brazil for the Rock in Rio festival.

Following the release of their new single “Cold” a couple weeks ago, Maroon 5 is expected to announce details of a new album.

