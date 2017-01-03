Maroon 5 to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Festival in May

Image Group LA/ABCMaroon 5 is planning to release new music in 2017, and they’ve already announced their first festival appearance of the year.

Adam Levine and company will headline the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, which takes place May 26-28 in California’s Napa Valley. The other headliners include Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and Foo Fighters. Also on the bill: Gavin DeGraw, Fitz & the Tantrums, gnash, The Strumbellas, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Roots and 90s alt-rockers Live.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 4 at 10 a.m. PT. Visit BottleRockNapaValley.com for pricing and details.

