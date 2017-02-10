Maroon 5 to Debut New Single on “Ellen” Tuesday

Image Group LA/ABCGet ready for new music from Maroon 5.

The band tweeted that they will debut their new single, “Cold,” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday. While their current hit “Don’t Wanna Know” was more of a stand-alone single, this track may be the first official release from the band’s forthcoming album, due sometime this year.

The band will kick off a tour March 20. Some of those dates will be make-ups for the dates they had to cancel last year when Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo gave birth to their daughter Dusty Rose. Adam actually credits Ellen DeGeneres for coming up with his daughter’s name, so it’s no wonder the band is appearing on the show.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We’re playing our new single #COLD this Wednesday, 2/15 on @TheEllenShow. — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) February 10, 2017

