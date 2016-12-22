Maroon 5 Reaches New Chart Milestone with “Don’t Wanna Know”

Image Group LA/ABCMaroon 5‘s latest hit “Don’t Wanna Know” has topped Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, reaching a new milestone. It’s the group’s fifth number one on that chart, tying them with Boyz II Men for most number ones among groups.

Since the chart began in 1990, Boyz II Men has reached the top five times — with “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” “Water Runs Dry” and, of course, their collaboration with Mariah Carey, “One Sweet Day.” Those chart-toppers all came between 1992 and 1995.

As for Adam Levine and the boys, they notched their five number ones between 2011 and 2016, starting with “Moves Like Jagger.” That was followed by “Payphone,” “One More Night,” “Animals” and now “Don’t Wanna Know.

By the way, on the Radio Songs chart, Rihanna is the champ with the most number ones among all artists: she has 12.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments