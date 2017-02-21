Maroon 5 making up dates delayed for Dusty Rose’s arrival

PRNewsFoto/Live Nation EntertainmentLast year, good news for Maroon 5’s Adam Levine meant bad news for their fans: the band had to move many of their 2016 tour dates to 2017 because of the impending arrival of his daughter, Dusty Rose. Last night was the first of those rescheduled shows, and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine says they felt really badly about having to do that in the first place.

“We hate to do that, we hate to cancel or reschedule anything,” James tells ABC Radio. “It’s the worst thing you can do, because we really feel for the fans who’ve planned on it…who’ve made travel arrangements.”

“I just wish we could’ve known that the baby was coming before we booked the tour,” he adds. “Y’know, these tours are booked so far ahead that there’s certain things that you can’t really foresee.”

While some fans were a bit upset that the dates were moved, James says in general, they were O.K. with it, because it was a family matter.

“Our hearts go out to the fans and we really appreciate their patience with sticking with us,” he tells ABC Radio. “And they were mostly understanding. I think, this being Adam’s first child, I think everybody kinda realizes how important that is, that he was around for that.”

Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed Dusty Rose on September 21 of last year.

After Maroon 5 finish out the rescheduled dates, they have three festival appearances booked for 2017 so far: in April, it’s the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; in May, it’s the BottleRock Napa Valley festival and in September, it’s Rock in Rio in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Here are the makeup dates:

2/22 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

2/24 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

2/25 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

2/27 — Quebec City, QC, Centre Vidéotron

3/03 — Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

3/05 — Rochester, NY, Blue Cross Arena

3/07 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center

3/08 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

